Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Criminals terrorising motorists along Kaduna-Abuja highway won big between Saturday and Monday as they successfully kidnapped 13 travelers.

The details of the incidents, which happened at two different spots, were still sketchy as at the press time.

Seven people were kidnapped at Begiwa Kaso, a village along Kaduna-Abuja last Saturday while six others were seized early hours of yesterday at Dutse along the same route.

A village head in one of the communities, who spoke in confidence, said the kidnappers were yet to contact anyone to make demands.

The Kaduna State Police Command is yet to make any official statement on the development.