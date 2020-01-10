Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 13 persons were reportedly killed on Wednesday night by gunmen suspected to Fulani herdsmen at Kulben village in Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which occurred at midnight consumed children, women and the aged in their sleep.

Police public relations officer in the state, Tyopev Matthias, confirmed the incident, adding that 12 persons were killed.

He said the command has taken necessary action to curtail further occurrence.

Meanwhile, Governor Simon Bako Lalong has condemned in strong terms the killing of innocent persons following an attack by gunmen at Kulben village.

Lalong, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, described the attack as another attempt to puncture the peace that has gradually returned to the state.

Lalong commiserated with the victims and families of those killed, and warned that his administration will not watch any group or individuals cause chaos in the state and return it to the dark days of insecurity.

He said: “We have toiled to ensure that peace returns to Plateau State and we will not allow anyone to make nonsense of our efforts. We are determined to deal decisively and firmly with anybody found culpable in attacking or inciting people to carry out attacks against one another.”

He commended security agencies for arresting seven suspects connected with the killings and restoring normalcy to the area.

Lalong assured that thorough investigations would be carried out to get to the bottom of the matter as anyone found wanting would face the full wrath of the law.

The governor called for calm and advised against reprisals as government is dealing with the situation.

He said those injured have been taken to General Hospital Mangu and are responding to treatment

Similarly, member representing Mangu South Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Bala Fwangje, has described as barbaric and unacceptable act the killing of 12 members of his constituency in Kulben.

He noted that the people of Kulben community are peaceful and accommodating, and wondered why some haters of peace and enemies of the state will lay siege on innocent and harmless people of the Area.

He called for calm amongst his people as security agencies and stakeholders are putting heads together to fish out those behind the act.

Most of the victims that lost their lives were youths, while four others are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Also, Chief Nelson Bakfur, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul of Mwaghavul tribe in Mangu, has condemned the killing of 12 of his subjects by gunmen.

He described the killings as “tragic” and “very unnecessary” given the peace being enjoyed not only in Mangu local government area but also in the entire state.

He said: “I was taking aback by the dastardly act of the gunmen and I condemn such in a very strong term as a paramount ruler of the Mwaghavul nation.

“Killing of 12 of my kinsmen is not acceptable. It is, indeed, shocking to us as Mwaghavul nation as we are not known with cattle rustling or stealing in general to warrant such an attack on us. I am appealing to my people to remain calm in the face of the provocation and not to react in any manner unlawful.”

