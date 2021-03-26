By Lukman Olabiyi

No fewer than 13 public school teachers will be awarded with cars, while 10 others will get consolation prices for their outstanding performance, Lagos State Government has declared.

The price award ceremony, slated for Tuesday, March 30, according to the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, would encourage upcoming generation to take pride of choice in teaching profession for a career.

The 13 teachers to be honoured were among 23 semi-finalists selected from over 3,000 applications who applied for the Education Merit Award selection process captured under the B.O.S. Education Transformation Plan 2020.

Adefisayo described the effort as an initiative of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu informed by the need to honour the sacrificial contributions of teachers in grooming characters in the society.

The commissioner, who made the disclosure, yesterday, at a press conference, said while 13 of the 23 semi-finalists will be awarded cars, others will be honoured with other consolation prices.

Adefisayo said the selection of the awardees followed a very stringent processes and the successful applicants, who are public school teachers, were screened by seasoned educationists, without interference from the ministry of education under which the programme is placed.