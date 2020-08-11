The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Abdullahi Gana said that 13 state commands of the corps have moved out of rented apartments into new permanent office structures built by the Corps.

Gana disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said on assumption of office in 2015, he discovered many of the state commands were operating from rented apartments and had issues with tenancy agreements.

Gana added that the corps had to source for fund to build office complexes in Edo, Delta, Ogun, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Anambra, Gombe, Sokoto, Niger, Ondo, Kebbi, Osun and Yobe states.

“When I assumed office, I discovered a lot of our commands were operating from rented apartments.

“ This had its implications. We could not redesign the buildings to look like security structures and the premises also had limited spaces.

“Another issue was, we had issues with some children of the landlords who wanted to alter the tenancy agreements we had with their fathers.

“So, we had no choice than to cry to the Federal Government for budgetary provision for the building of our own permanent structures.

“Since that 2015 till now, we have built about 13 new state commands while at the headquarters in Sauka here (Abuja), we have built more classrooms for the NSCDC.

“We completed the Academy, the medical centre and erected new office structures”, he said.

The CG pledged the loyalty and commitment of the NSCDC personnel to President Muhammadu Buhari for his interest in the activities of the corps.(NAN)