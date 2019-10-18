Thirteen political parties have adopted Prof. Aisha Audu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) as their sole candidate for the Nov. 16, Kogi Governorship election.

The group spokesman, Mr Abdulkadir Adebayo made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday shortly after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the YPP candidate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Audu is the widow of late Prince Abubakar Audu, the former governor of the state.

Adebayo decried the sufferings and economic difficulties the people of the state were going through.

He said that the condition of the people does not reflect what the former governor stood, fought and died for.

Adebayo said that the decision to adopt the candidate of the YPP was to support her achieve the dreams of her late husband.

According to him, our decision was fueled by the need for the total liberation of the people of Kogi.

Audu, while reacting to the development, emphasised the need for a peaceful liberation and rebuilding of the state.

She pledged that development; capacity building and service delivery to the people of the state would be given priority attention if elected as governor.

“Kogi is sitting on wealth yet unemployment is an issue that is why I have decided to be the voice of the voiceless.

“I have been rendering services to the people through a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) which I founded to empower thousands of people and am ready to do more,” she said.

Audu said that that if elected governor, accountability and service delivery to the people would be her main focus.

NAN reports Some of the parties include the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP) Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) and Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP).(NAN)