From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Tragedy struck yesterday in Kano as 13 persons perished in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Kano- Zaria Expressway.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) told Daily Sun that the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony when their vehicle crashed around Kurna/Kofa Junction, in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state.

According to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the deceased were mainly relatives and members of the same family , adding that while the deceased had been buried in the state according to Islamic rites, the survivals were rushed to Kura General Hospital in the same area. Already, the authority at the Sector Command of the FRSC in the state has initiated preliminary investigation into the likely cause of the accident.

It was gathered that only the Police were involved in the evacuation of the victims.

The Sector Commander, FRSC,Kano State Command, Zurairu Mato, in a telephone interview restated the need for care and caution to be exercised by drivers, even as he extended his heart- felt condolences to the families of the victims.