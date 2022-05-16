From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Thirteen persons on Monday escaped death by the whiskers following an explosion from a tanker loaded with petrol which resulted in a fire.

The explosion occurred when a Toyota Sienna and a Hilux collided near the petrol laden tanker which reportedly broke down near the Immigration junction along Ibusa Road, Asaba, Delta State.

The said broken down tanker which was heading towards Asaba, was under repairs without caution signs before the collision.

Eyewitnesses said the collision between the Sienna and the Hilux was due to excessive speed.

“Fire fighters from the state fire service battled tirelessly to put off the fire but somehow, the fire increased in intensity, causing a gridlock on the road,” an eye witness said.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta State, Mr Udeme Eshiet confirmed the accident in Asaba.

Eshiet said the three vehicles were consumed in the explosion while13 persons in the vehicles were rescued without unhurt.

Udeme lamented the reckless driving of motorists.