Sola Ojo, Kaduna

No fewer than 13 persons on Tuesday confirmed killed while several others sustained various degrees of injuries in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Kaduna-Kano dual carriage expressway.

Sector Commander, Kaduna Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Hafiz Mohammed, confirmed 13 deaths while an eyewitness put the figure at 16.

The multiple crash according to eyewitness account involved a Kano-bound Macopolo luxurious bus and four other vehicles.

The unfortunate incident occurred around a village called Jar-Marmara in Ikara local government area of Kaduna State.

An eye witness who identified himself as Mallam Sani Haruna hinted that, the Luxurious passenger bus lost control and crash on the affected vehicles.

“The Luxurious bus lost control and collided with four cars, in which 16 people died on the spot. The four cars were condemned”, Haruna said.

It was gathered that the Luxurious Bus left Lagos heading to Kano on Monday evening before getting involved in the ill-fated accident in the early hours of Tuesday few kilometres to its destination.

Other passengers on the Luxurious bus with various degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital for treatment.