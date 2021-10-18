Thirteen US soldiers and 10 relevant civilians in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said on Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that 23 USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Sept. 22 and Oct. 14.

Seven service members and eight family members arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States between Sept. 22 and Oct. 11.

Six service members, one US8523. Department of Defense (DoD) civilian and one family member arrived on international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport between Oct. 1 and 14.

The force confirmed that the patients had been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and Osan Air Base.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 1,525, according to Yonhap News Agency.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 1,050 more cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 343,445.

The daily caseload hovered around 1,000 for 104 days since July 7. (Xinhua/NAN)

