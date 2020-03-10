Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Police in Bayelsa have arrested a 13-year-old boy, Ebikari Andrew, over alleged murder of his elder brother, Fineboy, 20.

According to investigation, the suspect on Sunday at their residence at Azikoro Village had misunderstanding with the deceased which resulted in a brawl.

Ebikari allegedly picked a kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased. Their father, Andrew Okpofemi, was attracted by the shout of the deceased and rushed him to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect was in police custody undergoing interrogation.

The PPRO said: “At about 0800 hours on March 8, at Azikoro Village, information at the disposal of the police reveals that one Ebikari Andrew, aged 13 years had a misunderstanding with his elder brother, Fineboy Andrew, aged 20 years, which resulted into a fight. Ebikari Andrew took a kitchen knife and stabbed his elder brother, Fineboy Andrew in the stomach.

“Their father, Andrew Okpofemi, rushed the injured victim to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead. The suspect has been arrested and the murder weapon is recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”