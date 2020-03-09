Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Police Command has arrested a 13-year-old boy, Ebikari Andrew for the murder of his elder brother, Fineboy Andrew aged 20.

According to investigations, the suspect on Sunday at their residence at Azikoro Village had a misunderstanding with the deceased which resulted in a brawl.

Irked by the actions of the deceased, Ebikari was said to have picked a kitchen knife to stab the former which resulted into bleeding.

Their father Andrew Okpofemi was said to have been attracted by the shout of agony of the deceased. He was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident said the suspect is in Police custody undergoing interrogation.

“On 8/03/2020 at about 0800 hours at Azikoro Village, information at the disposal of the Police reveals that one Ebikari Andrew aged 13 years had a misunderstanding with his elder brother one Fineboy Andrew aged 20 years, which resulted into a fight.

The said Ebikari Andrew took a kitchen Knife and stabbed his elder brother Fineboy Andrew in the stomach. Their father one Andrew Okpofemi rushed the injured victim to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.The suspect has been arrested and the murder weapon is recovered. Investigation is ongoing”