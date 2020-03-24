Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba Commissioner for Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, yesterday, said 13,000 Nigerians die monthly from Tuberculosis (TB) making it rank as the number one Tuberculosis burden in Africa and sixth globally.

Vakkai, who disclosed this in Jalingo during the World Tuberculosis Day, said 18 Nigerians die hourly while 49 develop active TB daily with seven of the patients children based on KNCV report.

“TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killer responsible for the death of over 4,000 people each day and close to 300,000 infections,” he said.

Vakkai said the Taraba Government had shown overwhelming support towards ending TB through the provision of human resources and good working environment for the state team and partners.

He enjoined all to collectively support the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the fight against TB.