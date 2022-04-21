From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it recorded 131 road crashes that involved 857 people during the 2022 Easter period.

Its Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement yesterday, added 405 persons were rescued without injuries, while 36 crashes were fatal.

“Following the just concluded 2022 Easter special patrol which lasted from 14 April, 2022 to 19 April 2022, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has stated that it rescued 405 people without injuries from a total of 131 crashes nationwide involving 857 people.

“This figure according to the data released by the Corps represents 47% increase in total number of people rescued without injuries.

“The Corps revealed that there was a significant increase in the number of people rescued without injury during the 2022 Easter special patrol exercise due to the wider coverage given to the operations within the period under consideration,” he said.

Kazeem further stated that 275 people were rescued without injuries in the same period in 2021.

“The 857 persons involved in road traffic crashes during the 2022 Easter celebration period, a total of 84 people were killed as 213 Vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes across the nation during the period as follows: 15 tanker/trailers, 28 trucks, 40 buses, 85 cars, 35 motorcycles, 5 Tricycles, and 5 pickups,” he said.

According to him, “the Corps now has a wider coverage due to the establishment of more FRSC Commands, outposts, roadside clinics and Zebra points who now feed in reports from different routes that were hitherto not thoroughly covered.

“The increase in a number of road crashes, increase in the number of persons involved, and increase in the number of persons killed is due to the reports that emanated from the new FRSC formations.”

He pointed out that the Corps Marshall, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, had earlier directed that the 2022 Easter special patrol to cover 50 corridors which includes but not limited to Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi; Mokwa-Birnin Yero-Zaria; Maiduguri-Biu-Numan-Jalingo-Wukari; Lafia-Langtang-Pankshin-Jos; Abuja-Lokoja-Okene; Lokoja-Auchi-Benin; Onitsha-Njaba-Owerri-Umuahia, Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomosho; and Ibadan-Ogere-Shagamu.

“In view of the directive of the Corps Marshal which is a move away from other years where the focus was on critical corridors, the Corps intensified its Patrol operations and Enlightenment campaigns by giving adequate coverage to all 50 routes across Nigeria.

“Analysing the Corps’ records for the 2022 Easter special patrol with 2021, a total of 6634 offenders were apprehended in 2022; while a total of 8097 offences were recorded in 2022; and a total of 3,187 impoundments were made.

“With respect to Mobile Court sittings that was spread across Nigeria during this period, a total of 134 persons were arraigned in 2022 Easter Special patrol, 88 offenders were convicted with option of fine, 21 were imprisoned and 20 persons got discharged and acquitted in 2022.

“The Corps did not record any assault on its operatives and this could be attributed to enhanced stakeholders collaboration and engagement, increase in Public Enlightenment, and the introduction of the body and vehicle camera for operatives, he added.