The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday, opened 2019 Direct Sale of Crude Oil and Direct Purchase (DSDP) to its local and international business partners, including potential off-takers and suppliers with 132 organisations indicating interest.

Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, who set the process in motion said the essence of the bidding was to ensure reputable qualified companies were engaged. The 132 companies came bidding for about 14 billion litres of products under the DSDP scheme.

Baru explained that the process was to ensure that the selection of off-takers aligned with transparent and accountable procedures in compliance with the Public Procurement and Nigerian Content Acts.

“The third public bid opening ceremony for the DSDP tenders is fully in line. It is in demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s transparency and anti-corruption initiatives which the NNPC has imbibed and championed relentlessly. The DSDP scheme was introduced in 2016 with efficient and cost effective systems and processes to plug the value eroding loopholes of the January 2015 OPC contracts.