Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu has doled out educational scholarships to over 1320 school children so far in various schools in its scholarship award program.

The Commissioner in furtherance of her Community Youth Empowerment Scheme has awarded the multi-million Naira educational scholarships to school children in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State just as it commenced distribution of school desks, exercise books for school children across the communities of Adadama.

No fewer than 1320 pupils in various Institutions received Exercise Books, Desks, and School Fees for their Annual scholarship award program.

Speaking at the presentation on empowerment, Dr. Betta Edu explained that education is a key component of socio-economic development and the greatest human capital investment.

“I am committed to building the capacity of these people and institutions in the communities, particularly the school children and youths by identifying skill gaps and partnering to up their skills and make them self-reliant.

“1320 pupils across the schools in Adadama communities which constitute the Political Ward have so far, been given scholarship since the commencement of the scheme in 2016 with significant relief the impact on the parents and guardians.

She noted that her education empowerment doesn’t have a political inclination as a key component of the economy such as education and health are not compromised. All these are evidence of Ayade led administration passion for the standard of education, living, and well-being of our students.” She urged the beneficiaries to make very good use of the chance by paying rapt attention to details in class and asking questions from their teachers whenever in doubt. Let’s produce the next generation of leaders that will help our community

Expressing the happiness of the communities with Dr. Betta Edu gesture in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the representative of the head teachers and the Community Mr. Emmanuel Ibanga thanked her for the empowerment program saying it would go a long way in sustaining the school pupils and reduce youths restiveness in the Community. The Chiefs of the Community also spoke through Eval Samuel from Ibalebo who said “If only politicians and those who have in society can find ways to help others like you have been doing over time, society would be a Better place for all.” Others present during the event included the Councilor or Adadama ward, Hon Iwasam, the supervisor from Adadama Ward Hon. Nku Ibanga, Mr. Sam (carton) amongst others. Some Desk and books were donated by Hon Oliver Orok as part of SDG intervention in the State.

