Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

About 1,330 entrepreneurs, comprising women and youths, have secured the National Directorate of Employment’s (NDE) Micro Enterprises Enhancement Loan Scheme (MEES) in Sokoto State.

The beneficiaries, according to the Director General of NDE, Nasir Mohammed Argungu, were selected across the 23 local government areas of the state to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses.

Argungu, who was represented by NDE state Coordinator, Eunice Danmallam, said the loans will go a long way to augment the required operational cost of the beneficiaries as well as make their businesses more productive and efficient.

He said the directorate, in its desire to reduce the challenges of unemployment and reduction of poverty in Nigeria, has designed the programme which is being implemented in the state.