This is as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed that 138 members of the National Youth Corp members (NYSC) have so far tested positive to COVID-19.

The Director General, NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said while safe reopening of the NYSC camps across the country was successful, none of those that tested positive were allowed into the camps.

He said total of 34,785 Corp members and members of the camp communities have been tested so far in the last weeks of which 138 was found positive, which is 0.4% prevalence and one on 200 people.

Ihekweazu said those who tested positive were either managed at home or in a treatment centre depending on if they have symptoms and what state they were in.

He noted that as talks between ASUU and the federal government progress, the next challenge will be how to work with education stakeholders to ensure safe reopening of universities.

“Universities have proven to be slightly risky it has it’s unique challenges, but we are confident that we can address this as we have done in other sectors like aviation,” Ihekweazu assured.