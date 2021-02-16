From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has disclosed about 13 millions Nigerians are befitting from the social intervention of the Federal Government.

Farouq, who stated this yesterday, during the training of independent monitors for the national social investment programmes in Birnin Kebbi, said the monitors would be assigned to their localities under the closed watch of security and anti-graft agencies.

The minister, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Humanitarian Affairs, Musa Bungudu, explained the ministry is working with the security agencies and anti-graft agencies to ensure transparency.

“The scope of these programmes is large, with about 13 million citizens across 36 states and FCT benefitting from the Federal Government intervention.

“Today, we are training independent monitors that will monitor the programmes at the community level. They will be assigned to monitor programmes within their locality in schools, households and market clusters with the focus of ensuring the primary objectives of these programmes are achieved,” she said.

Farouq noted that the social intervention programmes they are expected to monitor, including N-Power, home grown school feeding programme, conditional cash transfer programmes and government enterprise and empowerment programme.

“Be informed that the ministry will not hesitate to take you off the programme if you are found violating the terms of your engagement.

“We are also working with security agencies like the Department of State Services, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to monitor these programmes. If you are found engaging in any form of malpractice or fraud, you will be handed over to them for investigation and prosecution,” she said.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Kebbi Ministry of Budget and Economy Planning, Aisha Usman, disclosed 2,650 people benefitted from N-Power in the state with over 8,000 enrolment recorded in the second phase as well as other categories of N-Build and N-Tech.

“The state got about 12,000 beneficiaries. We are waiting for the result of the last N-Power enrolment,” she said.

While speaking with newsmen, Special Adviser to the President on Legal Matters, Ministry of Humanitarian, Aminu Shamaki, explained that the ministry are involving anti-graft agencies in the programmes to ensure transparency.