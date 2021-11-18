From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government is set to host the 13th National Council on Industry, Trade and Investment, a meeting that focuses on the development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector of the Nigerian economy.

The Council’s meeting, which will also feature exhibitions of indigenous products and other resources of Ekiti State is scheduled for Ado-Ekiti between 22nd to 26th November, 2021.

Former Governor of Ekiti State and currently the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, will lead dignitaries including, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Maryam Katagum, Chairmen of committees on Industry, Trade and Investments in the Senate, House of Representatives and Ekiti State House of Assembly as well as the 36 State Commissioners for Industry, Trade and Investment.

Others include Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment across the 36 States of the federation, all Heads of Agencies and Parastatals of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Directors of the Ministry at the State level, Chairman of Ekiti State Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture; the State chairman of Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and the State chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, among others.

The Commissioner for Trade and Industry in Ekiti State, who will be hosting fellow Commissioners of Investment, Trade and Industry from the 36 states, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, said the theme of the conference for this year is “MICRO, SMALL, AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA. THE ROLE OF STAKEHOLDERS”. The focus of the conference, according to him, will be on the importance of MSMEs to the development of the national economy as well as the importance of the recently signed African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to the development of MSMEs in the country.

Reiterating the importance of MSMEs as the backbone of any emerging economy, Aare Olumilua said the roles of all stakeholders- private, government and non -governmental, will be highlighted during the conference.

‘The conference will give rise to the possibility of forging new investment partnerships between Ekiti State and the visiting participants, as products and investment potential of the State would be on display for the visiting dignitaries to view and appraise,’ he added.

According to the itinerary for the event, the newly commissioned Ekiti State Civic and Convention Centre currently hosting NAFEST 2021 will also play host to the 36 states contingents attending the 13th council meeting.

