From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, disclosed on Wednesday that 14, 307 certificates of students who graduated from the university between 1994 to 2018 are ready for collection.

Prof. Na’Allah could not disclose the reason for the prolonged delay in the production of the documents, but apologized to the affected students for the delay in production and distribution of the certificates, promising that such delay will never be experienced in the school.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, on Wednesday, the UniAbuja VC said, “we had this prolonged delay for some reasons but that has been corrected, and I can assure you that it won’t happen again. I hereby ask students who graduated between 1994 and 2018, and have not collected their certificates to quickly visit the school and collect theirs.”

Na’Allah, however, disclosed that the institution has developed its capacity, digitally and otherwise, to the point that all its courses have been uploaded online and can be accessed by all students, virtually.

He said: “Over five thousand students of UniAbuja are taking their classes online, seamlessly, and many of the classes are in foreign languages. Instructively, the digital platform being used to administer the lectures were developed in-house.”

Responding to question of course accredition by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the VC confirmed that all courses being offered in the institution are fully accredited by NUC except for Computer Science that had little issue as pointed out by NUC accreditation team. “But we are working on the areas pointed out by NUC officials and will be hosting the NUC accreditation team soon.

He, also, confirmed that three new faculties on Communications, Pharmacy and Environmental Sciences will soon take off in the institution. Similarly, he said that UniAbuja Business School will also take off soon, administering lectures through digital platforms.