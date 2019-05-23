Moshood Adebayo

The United Nations Office of Drug and Crime Control, has revealed that 14.4 million people in Nigeria use hard drugs, just as it ranked Oyo State as a major cultivator and user of Cannabis in the country.

The UN Representstive, Mrs Foluso Ajayi, made the disclosure during the launch of a Behavioural, Initiative Centre, facilitated by O’First, a socio- cultural organisation in Ogbomoso, Oyo state.

The centre was built purposefully to reduce and control the abuse of hard drugs among the youths in Ogbomoso and its environs through treatment, guidance and counselling, rehabilitatimg and related activities

This was even as Chairman of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Colonel Muhammad Mustapha, said no country can survive with the high level of drug abuse in the country.

Mustapha, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Femi Oloruntoba, maintained that unless Nigerians take up the battle against abuse of hard drugs themselves, the country will not succeed in her fight against hard drugs .

Also, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Elimination of Drug Abuse, (PACEDA), represented by Mr. Lanre Funsho, identified rapid deteriorating level of societal values and norms as major causes of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

He commended, the O’ First for its initiative for standing up high to tackle the menace, of drug abuse and urged other groups to join hands with PACEDA to fight the menace.

Chairman of the group, Oloye Ademola Dare-Williams, during the opening ceremony of the centre, expressed concerns on the usage of hard drugs among youths in Ogbomoso.

He also highlighted the negative effects of drug which he said affects productivity as well as constitute serious menace to the society.

Williams lamented that drug abuse has escalated to the level where pupils of primary and secondary school students are also involved.

Many agencies, parastatals of governments as well as social clubs, cultural groups, dignitaries, among others, attended the event.