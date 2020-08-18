Joe Effiong, Uyo

About 14.5 percent of all persons tested for the dreaded COVID-19 disease in Akwa Ibom State have been confirmed positive according to the Management Committee of the pandemic in the state.

The state has so far tested 1721 persons for disease out of which, 250 persons or 14.52 percent were found to have contracted the deadly disease.

The state chairman of COVID-19 Mangement Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, who is also the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) told newsmen on Monday in his office; “Our statistics as at yesterday are: Total tests conducted – 1721, Total number of confirmed cases – 250, Total number of recoveries – 208, Total number of active cases – 34, Total number of deaths – 8.”

The seemingly high ratio of positive samples has obviously forced the state government to impose a “facemask for all citizen” regulations which would have effect even in the rural communities.

Ekuwem said the state government has directed the State Commissioner of Police to enforce compulsory use of facemask in all parts of the state, including villages and to detain defaulters for hours.

Government has also coordinated village heads, youth presidents and local government council chairmen to ensure enforcement of use of facemask and strict adherence to other COVID-19 protocols in rural communities in the state.

Ekuwem warned that civil servants across the state would no longer be permitted into their respective offices without facemask even as he

declared that anyone caught defaulting the order would have to be detained for hours to serve as deterrent to others.

“We have noticed with dismay, the manifest flouting of the regulation requiring the use of face masks. As a responsible government, we must act to curb the spread of the virus and protect our citizens and residents. To this end, the Governor has directed the State Commissioner of Police to order the monitoring teams to enforce this protocol to the letter.

“We urge our citizens to take personal responsibility by properly wearing their face masks and maintaining social distancing. All citizens and residents are urged to comply with the AKSG/NCDC/WHO COVID-19 Guidelines and protocols. For emphasis, we must all note the need for:

“We insist on Social distancing wherever people are gathered (churches, markets, schools, hotels, funerals, etc.); Wearing of face masks, Frequent washing of hands, Use of sanitizers.

“Report any case of high body temperature (38oC and above), frequent sneezing, frequent coughing, loss of sense of smell, frequent stooling, breathlessness, etc. to the Isolation Centre in Ituk Mbang General Hospital or to the nearest medical facility”. he said.

The SSG used the occasion to reiterate that the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has been leading the battle against the pandemic from the frontlines, which accounts for the huge support all critical pillars of the fight have received.

“He has spared nothing in this fight, but now is the time for individual responsibility- by maintaining high personal hygiene, keeping social distancing and proper use of face masks”. he assured