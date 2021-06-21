From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than 14 armed bandits were at the early hours of Sunday shot dead during a gun duel with the police in Katsina-Ala town, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Our source from the area, Tersoo, said the armed bandits numbering over 50 who were in Toyota Corolla vehicles popularly known as ‘duck nyash’ to the police station where some of their gang members were being detained.

It was gathered that the police who apparently were on red alert and ready for possible invasion by bandits engaging them in a gun duel leading to the death of 14 of the attackers.

He said: “The police gunned down over 10 of the bandits while many of them escaped with gun shot wounds. We also heard that two of the bandits were captured alive”.

It was further gathered that the intensity of the gun battle forced residents of Katsina-Ala to run into hiding for several hours.

Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)DSP Catherine Anene, said, 14 bandits were brought down by the Police during the attack.

“It is no longer news that series of operations are going on in Kastina-Ala LGA . These activities are geared towards a total clamp down on bandits activities in the area.

“On June 19, five bandits were arrested and detained at Kastina-Ala police division for investigation and prosecution.On June 20,at about 1:30 am, more than 50 other gang members of the detainees, mobilized and invaded the police station to rescue their members.

“Officers at the division who were already at alert engaged them in a gun duel and were able to subdue the bandits. 14 of them were brought down during the exchange of fire while several others escaped with gunshot injuries”.

Anene added that security operatives in the area were currently on the trail of suspected armed bandits who are now at large.

“The good people of Kastina-Ala town are advised to remain calm and avail every useful information about the bandits to the police,” Anene said.