Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ duo, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze has unfolded plan to credit Nigerians’ accounts, who are currently observing the mandatory 14-day lockdown in order to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic, which had risen to over 200 cases in Nigeria with five deaths, saw the soccer stars turned philanthropists by demanding for fans’ account numbers on their verified instagram handle.

Lille of France goal-king, Osimhen, who had been fantastic before the pandemic forced all leagues to unwanted break, wrote: “My brother (Samuel Chukwueze) and I will be dashing out cash to Nigerians; drop your account numbers and follow him on instagram,” he revealed.

Chukwueze, who laid more emphasis on the give away plans immediately acknowledged the post. “Drop your account numbers and follow me on my instagram page. Manage anything given to you,” he wrote.

Daily SunSports gathered both players received unlimited social media followers in less than 12 hours after the post, as thousands of Nigerians dropped their account details, while they await the relief cash for the mandatory lockdown.

The duo emerged the cynosure of all eyes at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.