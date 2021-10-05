By Henry Uche

Following the approval of 14 Days Paternity leave by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, proposed to enable fathers properly bond with their new-born baby or adopted ones, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) has applauded the Federal government for such decision.

In a statement delivered by the Institute, the President & Chairman of the Governing Council of CIPM, Olusegun Mojeed, describes the gesture as a welcome development which would positively affect the productivity of such fathers as human resource management also concerns both work and home wellbeing.

“CIPM, as the apex regulatory body for the practice of HR in Nigeria, is pleased with such news, disclosed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan. Since HR is duly concerned about employee welfare, this development is a very critical aspect of the HR value chain, and a core part of the employee value proposition of any organization.

“Haman Resources is strategically ‘Human’ as the name connotes and specially interested in employee family engagement and work experience”.

Mojeed charged HR professionals and People Managers to always put human feeling and empathy in getting the best from employees. He said, “HR is not a hire and fire role”. It has evolved to be more strategic and transformational, thus helping organisations deliver on their mandate, through the most important resource in the workplace, ‘the People’.

He added that CIPM is collaborating with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to deliver the new Performance Management System (PMS), a system designed to re-engineer and reinvigorate the service performance, a system which have replaced APER (Annual Performance Evaluation Review) in the revised Public Service Rules (PSR)’.