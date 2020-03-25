Former Nigerian international, Victor Moses has been given permission to return to England amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The online edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the Chelsea-owned winger was given the go-ahead to travel to England on Tuesday to be with his family, following the end of the self-isolation taken after Juventus defender, Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus.

Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young, Diego Godin, Christian Eriksen, Brozovic and Handanovic are the other non-Italian players on the Inter Milan roster, who had returned to their respective countries.

With a view to the resumption of the Italian Serie A, Moses will follow a training regime delivered to him by Inter’s fitness coaches before he left Milan.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner was recovering from a thigh problem before the league was postponed.

Moses had appeared in seven matches for Inter Milan since his loan move in January, logging 359 minutes.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan was planning to take up the option of signing Chelsea winger, Victor Moses on permanent basis.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan was ready to trigger the €10 million purchase option in his loan deal to keep the player at the club.