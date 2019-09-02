Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

About 14 people died yesterday in a ghastly motor accident at Garin-Galla village, Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The accident occurred when two commercial vehicles, carrying the 14 dead passengers, had a head-on collision on the Kano- Gumel road.

An eyewitness who spoke to Daily Sun said the accident occurred late Saturday when the tyre of one of the vehicles suddenly burst after running into a pothole. The vehicle that was on top of its speed thereafter veered off its track and rammed into the vehicle in the opposite direction.

According to the eyewitness, one of the vehicles, the one that was heading towards Kano, had burst into flames immediately the collision took place. The driver and all the four passengers in the vehicle were burnt beyond recognition.

“The other vehicle had nine passengers, and of these, six died instantly. The remaining three passengers that survived were rushed to the Ringim General Hospital, but later died in the hospital. Among the dead were two babies and their mothers, five men, and the driver of the the vehicle,” the source said.

The eyewitness said those burnt beyond recognition were buried near the scene of the accident, while the remains of the other casualties are at the Ringim General Hospital morgue.

Police spokesperson, Mr. Abdu Jinjiri who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun said the accident involved two Volkswagen Golf 3 vehicles.

Jinjiri said the tragedy occurred at about 7pm on Saturday and he gave the name of one of the drivers of the Volswagen Gulf as Yusuf Bala of Nasarawa LGA in Kano State.