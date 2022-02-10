By Chukwudi Nweje
As the 2023 transition to a new administration approaches, a group, The 2022 Committee, comprising no fewer than 14 incumbent governors, 13 ex-governors, three former Senate Presidents and other prominent citizens, cut across various sectors, have met in Lagos on how the chart a way forward for the country.
A statement issue, yesterday, at the end of the meeting in Lagos, and co-signed on behalf of the conveners by Publisher of ThisDay Newspapers, Nduka Obaigbena and Borno politician and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, tasked Nigerians to place greater priority on the security and unity of the country ahead of the 2023 poll.
It group in the statement titled: ‘Eminent Business, Political, Society and Thought Leaders Meet in Lagos to Build Consensus for National Rebirth” said: “The meetings will continue, as we work with Federal and State Governments, current and future political leaders of all political persuasions, as well as other eminent patriotic citizens, for the greater good of the Nigerian people.
“Whilst The 2022 Committee is interested in the quality of leadership that will emerge in Nigeria at all levels, we consider attempts to link the Committee with candidates or political parties for the 2023 elections as an unwarranted and unnecessary distraction – candidates are only chosen by political parties and we are not a political party.
“All the 100 leading lights of the 2022 Committee have the capacity for national leadership; indeed, amongst the very active participants in the work of the Committee are over 7 persons, from 3 or more political parties, who have already publicly declared their aspiration to lead the country but are desirous of working with other patriots for non-partisan greater national goals. We must have a secure, peaceful and united nation before we can have candidates for political offices.
“The Committee believes that what Nigeria needs today is for all patriots to come together to rescue our nation from all political, economic and security threats, and promote the unity of Nigeria. We call on all patriotic volunteers, who are willing and able, to join this collective effort to stabilise the system so we can all build a new Nigeria we can all be proud of.”
Some of those in present at the meeting were former Senate President and Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria, Anyim Pius Anyim; ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Governor of Imo State; Ikedi Ohakim, former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke and former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore.
It has becomes the societal habits of Nigerians to be forming or creating difference groups in difference Idiotic names when ever an election comes around these abnormalities and its undemocratic notions only unfolds a Society that failed to reflected from Where it is coming, Where it is and Where it is going democratically because these so called groups are Idled brains and Idled hands which believed an endless political Noise Making remained solutions to the country problems of which they are part and parcel of the Problems and can never be part of solutions.
The 14 incumbent Governors, 13 ex governors and 3 Former Senate Presidents as well as others desperate to become Nigerian President come 2023 together They are Jobless and needed Nigerians to employed them with their votes, So how would building consensus on Nation rebirth be a matters of an endless political commotion every each tenure without practical solutions? This meeting failed to democratically defined What a Nation rebirth is Practically all about.
A Democratic Rebirth of a Nation is ideally all about Political and Democratic Reorientation of society where these ex Governors, Incumbent Governors and other ex elected offices holders sees Patriotic reasons to aspired and contest for Local Government Chairmanship in order to ensure democracy existed at Smaller unit of government as well Uses their exposure, Political connection and wealth to developed grassroots moreover their Democratic leadership at Local government levels will give them an unprecedented legacies than becoming Nigerian President however many of these ex Governors and other ex elected offices holders were villagers of which the questionable wealth in their possession is capable to turned their villages to DUBAI.
As a matter of achieving Good Democratic Governance it had became a reality that many of these ex Governors and other ex elected offices holders upon being educated home and abroad failed to manage a state still aspiring for bigger office ie President So why not aspired for smaller office as executive Chairman?
As a Rebirth and as a Democratic turning point Nigerians should RESTRUCTURED THEIR POLITICAL MENTALITIES by openly obliged all those Jobless ex Governors and other ex elected offices holders to GO BACK TO THIRD TIERS OF GOVERNMENT by the way they are also villagers while failure to emancipated themselves from political bondages and its mentalities of an everlasting poverty, insecurities and hopelessness of an ugly political commotion where questionable ex governors and other ex elected offices holders wanted to become Nigerian president agreed or disagreed Military Rebirth could possibly be an alternative to Democratic Rebirth.