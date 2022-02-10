By Chukwudi Nweje

As the 2023 transition to a new administration approaches, a group, The 2022 Committee, comprising no fewer than 14 incumbent governors, 13 ex-governors, three former Senate Presidents and other prominent citizens, cut across various sectors, have met in Lagos on how the chart a way forward for the country.

A statement issue, yesterday, at the end of the meeting in Lagos, and co-signed on behalf of the conveners by Publisher of ThisDay Newspapers, Nduka Obaigbena and Borno politician and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, tasked Nigerians to place greater priority on the security and unity of the country ahead of the 2023 poll.

It group in the statement titled: ‘Eminent Business, Political, Society and Thought Leaders Meet in Lagos to Build Consensus for National Rebirth” said: “The meetings will continue, as we work with Federal and State Governments, current and future political leaders of all political persuasions, as well as other eminent patriotic citizens, for the greater good of the Nigerian people.

“Whilst The 2022 Committee is interested in the quality of leadership that will emerge in Nigeria at all levels, we consider attempts to link the Committee with candidates or political parties for the 2023 elections as an unwarranted and unnecessary distraction – candidates are only chosen by political parties and we are not a political party.

“All the 100 leading lights of the 2022 Committee have the capacity for national leadership; indeed, amongst the very active participants in the work of the Committee are over 7 persons, from 3 or more political parties, who have already publicly declared their aspiration to lead the country but are desirous of working with other patriots for non-partisan greater national goals. We must have a secure, peaceful and united nation before we can have candidates for political offices.

“The Committee believes that what Nigeria needs today is for all patriots to come together to rescue our nation from all political, economic and security threats, and promote the unity of Nigeria. We call on all patriotic volunteers, who are willing and able, to join this collective effort to stabilise the system so we can all build a new Nigeria we can all be proud of.”

Some of those in present at the meeting were former Senate President and Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria, Anyim Pius Anyim; ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Governor of Imo State; Ikedi Ohakim, former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke and former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore.