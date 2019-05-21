Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command, yesterday, said it has arrested 14 suspected kidnappers terrorising people within the Mararaba-Udege axis in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

This was even as the state police command launched its Operation Puff Adder exercise yesterday to vigorously combat the activities of kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits and cultists in the state as directed by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Briefing journalists shortly after inaugurating the Nasarawa State Police Command’s Operation Puff Adder, the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Longe, disclosed that the suspected kidnappers were arrested following a tip off from members of the public.

The police commissioner stated that when the 14 suspected kidnappers were arrested, five persons were able to identify the arrested suspects as their abductors sometimes ago.

Longe went further to explain that kidnappers in that part of the state hide on the mountain tops and caves, from where they launch their attacks on innocent citizens and then recoil back immediately.

Meanwhile, the state Police Command has launched its Operation Puff Adder to re-dominate and reclaim the state from heinous criminals, who were bent on threatening the nation’s internal security. While launching the operation, CP Longe said. “The operation will cover all inch of the state, as the battle will be taken to the planning cum operational theatre of the criminal elements, including the mountain tops and its crevices, no matter how remote until the last vestiges of criminality is annihilated.