From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Fourteen persons were killed, several injured and Thousands displaced across communities in Gassol and Bali Local Government Areas of Taraba state, following attacks by suspected Fulani militia.

Mr. Orkurga Terkimbi a Community leader in one of the communities told our correspondent on the phone that 12 dead bodies were recovered around the bushes of Ijever near Sabon-Gida in Gassol local government while another two were killed in Pangari, a farming community in Bali Local Government Area.

Terkimbi said that some of the injured persons are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in Bali and Gassol.

“The suspected Fulani militia attacked Pangari at about 2:00am and killed two people while 11 others were wounded. This morning, the Police in Bali came and evacuated the corpse and the injured to General hospital Bali.

“Many people are fleeing the area now. The number of people leaving the area has overwhelmed motorists. Some women and children are fleeing by foot and heading towards Jalingo and Mutum Biyu axis,” he said.

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. George Dogo who works in Gassol said his Church was full with people fleeing attacks in some communities and lamented that the escalation of attacks at this time could pose serious threat to food security and sustenance in the state in months to come.

He appeal to relevant authorities to arrest the situation as ‘the escalation of the attacks is worrisome. From the reports I am getting the people are being attacked without any form of provocation. I don’t really know what is going on, but I want to appeal to relevant authorities to halt the escalation of the attacks and senseless killings’.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP. David Misal who confirmed the attacks said that he was yet to ascertain the actual casualty figure.