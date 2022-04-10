From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A newly installed community leader in Kaduna was killed in the early hous of Sunday by gunmen.

The community leader, Isiaku Madaki was murdered in his residence at Kakura in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

Kakura, a community predominantly inhabited l by the gbagi tribe have other tribes with few Fulani settlers who have lived together in the community for decades.

However, it was gathered that 14 other persons were killed following alleged reprisal attacks on neighbouring settlement by aggrieved natives.

A resident of the area , Baban David disclosed that the deceased was on Saturday installed as the Head of the community.

“We all gathered in his residence earlier in the day (Saturday) to rejoice with him over his appointment. However, we were shocked when in the early hours of today (Sunday) , we began to hear gunshots.

“We were afraid we could not come out of our houses. Later we were told that the gunmen had killed the community leader in the presence of his wife and family.

“We found his dead body laying on the ground. His wife told us the gunmen broke into their residence and shot him. They did not take anything, neither did they abduct any body.

Another resident, Mallam Buhari explained that early in the the morning, the natives surrounded their settlement and asked them to leave, accusing them of hypocrisy.

He noted that while they were leaving they were attacked and some of them killed, saying, on our way out to the village, we counted four corpses. Later on the bush path there were bodies of ten others littered on the ground.

At as the time of filing the report, police was said to have deployed officers and men to the community to ensure law and order.

It was gathered that even though, normalcy had returned to the embattled settlement, most people have deserted the area for fear of the unknown.

Meanwhile, the police and the State government were yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report.