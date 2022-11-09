From Desmond Mgboh, kano

Fourteen passengers were killed in a tragic auto crash which occurred in Kano State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) announced yesterday.

The accident occurred around 7.30pm on Sunday night at Rege village by Antukuwani, along Gaya-Wudil Highway, some 45 kilometres away from the metropolitan area.

The FRSC said the crash was as a result of a collision between a Toyota Hummer bus with registration number GML 102 TA, which belonged to the Kano Line Transport Service and a private Hyundai SUV.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Kano State, Zubairu Mato, attributed the accident to over-speeding and dangerous overtaking. He urged vehicle owners to use the speed limit devices as well as ensure utmost caution as they drive on the highway.

Meanwhile, the deceased passengers have since been buried according to Muslim rites.