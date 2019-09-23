Afghan security forces on Monday launched series of operations in the eastern Ghazni province, killing 14 militants loyal to the Taliban group, the local government said.

According to a statement by the Afgan Government, the operations were staged in turbulent Khawja Omari and Dih Yak districts early Monday.

The statement said seven arms and weapons caches of the Taliban had also been destroyed following the security forces’ operations, but did not provide details about the possible casualties on the side of security forces.

Afghan security forces had recently beefed up offensives on militants as the country sets to hold presidential election on Sept. 28.

The Taliban group had not commented on the report so far.(Xinhua/NAN)