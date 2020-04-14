Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has described the lockdown extension of 14 days directed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday evening as a “necessary sacrifice” for the overall interest of the nation and its citizens.

In a press statement issued Monday night in Abeokuta and signed by the publicity secretary of the Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party said: “As painful as the extra lockdown days are, it is a necessary sacrifice to reduce and eventually eradicate the coronavirus pandemic from the nation.”

The statement reads further:

“In the last few days, Britain has witnessed close to one thousand daily deaths, while America witnessed about two thousand deaths in a single day. There are global complaints of inadequate equipment, medications and bed space, even as frontline workers continue to be dangerously exposed to the ravaging virus, for which a cure is yet to be found. The so-called powerful nations have been rendered powerless by the coronavirus pandemic. Most of these countries have also, unavoidably, extended their lockdown periods.

“It is, therefore, inevitable that the governments at various levels and all state actors must be supported as they take measures to curb the spread and cure the infected, even as painful as such measures may appear.

“While we appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for the plan to increase, within two weeks, the social investment recipients by one million households, from 2.6 million to 3.6million, we urge that priority should be given to states that are yet to benefit or whose figures of beneficiaries are abysmally low.

“We must also commend all those at the frontline and also all State governors in general for their efforts, and in particular, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, who has remained focused despite the shenanigans of few desperate politicians and their uninformed lickspittles, who have chosen to play politics with human lives at this point in time. Genuine people have shown appreciation and we urge the governor to do more.”

The statement, however, urged residents, political leaders, members and followers to continue to lead by example by obeying the government’s directives to the letter, charging security agents not to rest on their oars but to continue to be extra vigilant in order to nip in the bud criminal activities.