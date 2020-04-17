No fewer that 14 persons have died in an auto crash that occurred last night at Makoli town, some 20 kilometers to Kano city.

A statement signed on Friday by the Sector Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Zubairu Mato said that eight other passengers, similarly involved in the crash, sustained injurious.

The accident which occurred at about 11 00 pm on Thursday night involved a commercial Haice bus, with plate number DAL 116XA which suddenly exploded and burst into flame resultng in the death of the victims.

According to the press statement, at the time of the accident, the ill-fated bus was conveying two men, 15 women, two young boys and three young girls while adding that among the deceased were two men, seven women and the five children in the vehicle.

The sector commander blamed the accident on overloading, adding that his men arrived soon after the accident to help rescue the victims and convey them to a hospital even as he acknowledged the role played by the police from Gano Division in the rescue operations

The victims were immediately evacuated to Wudil General Hospital while the deceased were deposited in the mortuary,“ said the statement that added that the injured were being attended to at the hospital.