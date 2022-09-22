From Rose Ejembi and Scholastica Joseph, Makurdi

No fewer than 14 persons are feared dead after a boat conveying 40 persons from Guma to Buruku Local Government Area of Benue state capsized.

Chairman of Guma local government, Mr Mike Uba told journalists in Makurdi that the incident happened on Tuesday, around Fada village, at Ikyave crossing point while the occupants were going to Buruku market.

He stated that some of the passengers have been rescued while 14 others are feared dead.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Wale Abass said 26 persons have been rescued. and taken to the hospital for treatment.

He also stated that six corpses have been recovered while his men and fishermen have commenced a search for eight others who were still missing at the time of this report.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, the Commissioner explained that “On 20/9/2022 at 1300hrs a boat conveying forty persons from Guma LGA to Buruku LGA for business capsized in the river around Fada village, Guma LGA.

“Combine efforts of the police and fishermen in the area led to the rescue of twenty six (26) persons who were taken to hospital for treatment, six (6) corpses have been recovered while a search for the remaining eight (8) persons is ongoing.”

The commissioner commiserated with families and friends of the dead while advising travellers who choose water transport to employ maximum safety measures while traveling on water especially now that the volume of water is very high.