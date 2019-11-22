George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has rescued 14 pregnant girls and four children from a delivery home, which is allegedly used as a baby factory.

This is just as two suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the baby factory and child trafficking syndicate in the state.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the state command headquarters, Owerri, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr.Rabiu Ladodo, disclosed that one of the suspects, Blessing, 30, and a steward at Nma Charity Home at Umumkpee village in Isiala Ngwa South in Abia had lured Onuwa Grace Nwachukwu from Okwe – Owerre- Umueze ll of Ehime Mbano council of Imo State to where she was delivered of a baby, which was later stolen by the owner of the Charity Home, Nma Achumba.

According to him, “on the November 5, 2019, based on a tip-off that Miss Blessing, 25, and steward at Nma Charity Home at Umumkpee village in Isiala Ngwa South council of Abia State had lured a pregnant mother of twins to Aba where a caesarian section operation was carried on her and the newly delivered baby boy was stolen and sold by the owner of the centre, Mrs. Nma Achumba of Umumkpee, while the victim was hurriedly taken back by Miss Blessing to their village at Okwe- Owerre-Umueze ll of Ehime Mbano council while she was still bleeding.”

The Imo State police boss further revealed that the youths of the community, who were angered by the situation, descended on Blessing.

“This situation angered the youths of the community, who descended on Blessing and were about to set her family house ablaze but for the quick intervention of team of police officers who rescued her from the irate youths and rushed her to the hospital for treatment while the victim, Onuwa Grace Nwachukwu, was taken to the police clinic Owerri. After her discharge from the police clinic, the victim led the Scorpion team to Umumkpee village in Isiala Ngwa South of Abia State in search of the baby and owner of the centre, Mrs. Nma Achumba, the major suspect, where a total of 14 pregnant girls and four children were rescued.”

Ladodo also disclosed that of the 14 pregnant girls rescued from the centre, four were from Ngor Okpala council of Imo state, two from Mbianong in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, while eight were from Obingwa /Isiala Ngwa and Bende council of Abia State.

“The victims were kept at the centre waiting for the time they will deliver their babies and the owner of the home would pay them money N300,000 if the baby is female and N350,000 if it is a male after selling the babies. These teenagers are kept without the knowledge and consent of their parents. The owner and her staff are still at large but we shall track them down.”