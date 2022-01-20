From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command has arrested one Francis Chukwura, 38 from Umuiem, Onitsha north council area of Anambra State for allegedly attempting to use a 14 year old boy, Henry Ekwos for money ritual.

Narrating the incident in a press statement, the State police image maker, Michael Abattam said the suspect who is a sacked Federal Medical Centre (FMC) staff residing at Ubomiri in Mbaitoli council area of Imo State due to his predicament had lured the victim who is his neigbhour’s son to his room to install a wats application for him.

But on entering the room, Abattam said, the boy discovered a grave size pit and decided to run away, but the suspect ran after him inflicting matchete cut on him, but the the boy he added managed to scream and attracted other neighbours in the compound who came to his rescue.

The suspect was later arrested by the police and taken to their station for further interrogation where he confessed he was led to the act by frustration.

Abattam said “A case at hand, is the gory incident that occurred in Ubommiri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, on the 06/01/2022 at about 1610 hours, where one Francis Chukwura ‘M’ age 38 years, a native of Umuiem in Onitsha North LGA of Anambra State, but resident in Ubommiri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, lured his neighbour’s son, Henry Ekwos ‘m’ aged 14 years into his room to help install WhatsApp application for him in his phone.

“The unsuspecting boy innocently entered with him into his room where, he has already dug a grave-size pit. The boy, on seeing the grave-size pit in the room became suspicious and turned to run out, when Francis Chukwura picked up a machete and gave him several machete cuts on his head and body but, the young boy did not stop running and screaming for help . Luckily, passers-by who heard his scream, immediately alerted the police patrol team within the area .

“On arrival at the scene, the police operatives were able to disarmed the assailant, rescued the victim with the assistance of some members of the community. He was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital for urgent medical attention while, the apprehended suspect was taken to the station .

“On interrogation, the suspect, is a dismissed staff of federal medical center (FMC) and presently has no visible means of lively hood, in his statement could not give a reasonable reason why he attempted to killing the victim and for what purpose. On the excavated grave-size pit he dug in his room, he said the wife was aware and it was done to hurt his landlord for giving him quit notice.

“Consequent upon the suspect’s claim , the wife, Ezinne Anyanwu ‘f’ aged 32 years, a native of Ikeduru in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State, was arrested. On interrogation, she claimed to have three children for the suspect out of wedlock . That the landlord did not give them quit notice, but they are owing rent for some months.

“She claimed, he is fond of beating her saying that, “she is bad luck to him”. She further stated that, on the 5th of January, 2022 , she came back in the night from her hawking business, surprised to see the already dug grave-size pit in their room. And when she asked him about it, he said, “he is looking for the dollars he buried in the ground”. That she became suspicious and afraid, that he might have planned to use one of her children for ritual hence, she held on to her three children without sleeping till the next day.

“In the morning of 06/01/2022, at about 0600 hours, he drove her and their children away. She left to her brother’s house and narrated her ordeal to him. That it was in the evening of that day, she received a phone call that, her husband has been arrested for attempting to kill a young boy for money ritual “. Abattam narrated.

Meanwhile, the victim he said is presently at the intensive care unit of a reputable government hospital where he is responding to treatment.

The suspect below and the dug grave size pit