Ademola Aderemi

Pelumi Kolawole’s hope to live her dreams and enjoy the best in life is dying by the minute. The 14-year-old girl has been unable to walk on her feet in the past five years.

Yet she wasn’t born that way. Her sad story began when she was ten and was attacked by measles. The illness stopped her from walking. She was almost killed, as she was in coma for over three weeks at the intensive care unit of Saint Mary Private Hospital, Ikotun, Lagos.

She also could not talk for over three months and she had to be fed like a baby. She also lost her weight and senses. All these, according to the mother, took a huge toll on the fortunes of the family.

It was in the midst of all these predicaments that the little girl lost her father and the responsibilities to take care of the family naturally rested on the shoulders of her mother, a petty trader, who is now appealing to Nigerians for help.

“I grew up in life with lots of hope and dreams until I found myself in this condition and it is still affecting me till date. I want to go to school because since the beginning of my sickness, I couldn’t do anything on my own, I depend largely on my mother and my elder brother for my daily care and upkeep. That is why I am appealing to kind-hearted Nigerians to help me out and rescue me before it is too late,” she pleaded.

The mother, Mrs. Kolawole, said she has encountered different difficulties while taking care of the girl in the last five years. She said the girl’s pathetic condition has made life miserable for the family.

“I am always with her, and whenever I go out, the elder brother must be around to take care of her. Apart from that, Pelumi is very brilliant. Save for her inability to walk, she is very intelligent,” she said.

The mother said the report of the doctor handling her case indicated that she needs to undergo a surgery at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, to correct the abnormalities.

“The doctor said Pelumi had a deformed kneel (bent kneel) and that we will need N2 million for the surgery for her to walk perfectly on her feet. As a petty trader, it is very difficult to raise such amount of money for the surgery. That is why I am appealing to Nigerians to restore my hope in building the future for Pelumi,” the woman begged Nigerians.

And Pelumi added: “I am begging Nigerians to save me from this ailment. Whatever you can give will help in alleviating my chronic pain and suffering.”

Those seeking to help Pelumi’s mother or get more information may reach her on 08187737768. Donations could be made to her through her mother. Her name is Kolawole Zaynab Jolaade, and the account number at Polaris Bank is 3027914126.