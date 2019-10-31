Having realised his dream of winning the coveted Awa Ibrahim Junior Golf Championships, Godwin Okoko, says he wants a cap at the U.S. PGA tour.

Okoko, winner of the just-concluded Awa Ibrahim Gold Championships for age 13-15 years boys category, made the assertion on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The young Okoko, a student of Agboko Memorial College, Akpegede, Otukpo, Benue, won the tournament in 126 over 54 holes to defeat his rival on the sudden death time.

Okoko, however, told NAN that he would not stop on his winning at the just-concluded championships but aim for greater prospects of playing in the multi-million dollars U.S. PGA tour.

The Awa Ibrahim Junior Championships is an age-grade golf competition for young ones between U-9, U-10 – U-12, U-13 – U-15 and U-16 – U17 categories for boys and girls.

The Ikeja Golf Club, has been the host of the junior and cadet championships for six consecutive years and sponsored by a golf enthusiast, Awa Ibrahim, who is now the President of the Club.

Okoko said that he had been watching a lot of golf tournaments, adding that PGA tour interests him the most.

“I love watching golf tournament a lot and I will love to play in the U.S. PGA tour in no distant time. I know what it takes because I have to prepare very well.

“I also love to see Dustin Johnson a lot, he is my role model in golf, I do watch him play and whenever he is on the turf, I am always happy.

“I started golfing about six years ago, since then, I have the mind of winning this competition, so I normally train two or three times a day.

“I want to thank God for the opportunity to win this year, and I am so happy. Last year, I warned the winner that I will defeat him but he did not believe me, now, I’m the winner,’’ he said. (NAN)