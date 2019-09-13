Ngozi Nwoke

Many personalities, who marked this year’s World Photography Day, have expressed utmost delight at the achievements of 14-year-old Nigerian, Ikemsinachukwu Jordan James.

He’s described as perhaps Nigeria’s youngest professional photographer.

The lad began photography at the age of four, but turned professional when he became seven. He recently staged a photo exhibition, which took place at the Centre for Research, Information and Media Development (CRIMMD), Idimu, Lagos. He put on display 100 photographs to mark his seven years of professional photography.

His camera has captured great personalities, and many of such photos were on display at the exhibition show. They included photographs of former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, former

Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan, Gen Jones Arogbofa, former Minister of Information, Chief Sir Alex Akinyele, Chief Whip of the Senate and former

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, and Naomi King, sister-in-law to Martin Luther King.

The latter had actually offered the teenage sensation a handshake and commended his dexterity on the use of the camera.

Ikemsinachukwu was described as “Nigeria’s youngest photographer” by Senator Kalu, after he had done a tour of four states with Kalu and taking his photos.

It was quite a fascinating moment as dignitaries trooped in to witness the exhibition show, even as Ikemsinachukwu, who doubles as a music artist, thrilled the audience with his guitar performance. He also took the audience down memory lane on how he began photography at a tender age.

Former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan, Gen Jones Arogbofa (rtd), commended the young photographer’s efforts to make the exhibition a reality.

He said: “I commend the young man, Ikemsinachukwu, for his efforts and talent, at being able to hold his first photo exhibition at age 14. I have no doubt that this laudable feat will be replicated in his academic pursuit and in every other endeavour. The sky will not be his limit but starting point of greater achievements to follow.”

Another guest, Mrs Shola Aduke Alamutu, CEO, Children and The Environment, {CATE}, Lagos, also shared her experience. She noted: “It is exciting to see such a young man who started photography at age four achieve this much. It’s not taking photos that matters, but also using them to tell a story and exhibit them for the public to see. I’m impressed with the variety of photos on display. It tells a lot about the different locations he has been to in Nigeria.”

Alamutu called on the government and well-meaning Nigerians for assistance to enable the boy achieve his future ambitions.

“He needs a more conducive environment to exhibit more of the photos and he also needs sponsorship for more exhibition. What we have seen here shows that he has the creativity required and will do more if provided with the basic tools,” she noted.

Actress and singer, Queen Campbell advised that parents should strive to discover and identify different talents embedded in their children, and encourage the kids to build such talents. This, she said, would go a long way to boost their self-confidence and make them become productive to themselves and the society.

“He has done amazingly great to put this wonderful exhibition together. Not many of his peers could have achieved this. I use this medium to call on parents to support their children who have indicated interest in such profession, or any other creative skills. This young man was able to achieve this much because his parents supported him massively all the way and we can see where he is today.

With the way he is going, we can tell that he will attain greater heights by the grace of God,” she said.

The teenager’s dad, Dr Raphael James, who is publisher of The Biographer Magazine and CEO, CRIMMD, a free Library located at the heart of Idimu, expressed gratitude to all who made out time to witness the boy’s first photo exhibition. He was he felt elated that his young son was breaking barriers at such a young age.

“I feel excited and fulfilled because I never had the opportunity to do any of these at 14 and my son is doing it progressively. I’m proud of him and I promise to give him all the support I can give as a father.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria is a country that doesn’t support her own to grow. It’s pathetic indeed.

“There are numerous youths of his age that have same talent and interest, but have no one to give them that basic foundation. That’s why the genius will always want to leave the country to seek survival abroad. The time to empower these youths is now. If we don’t empower them now and help develop their talents and skills, they might end up becoming criminals or getting involve in illicit crimes which will affect and endanger our growing children,” he said.

The young host, while expressing gratitude to all who attended the event, appealed for support to enable him achieve his goals.

“This is my seventh year as a professional photographer. And if I can host a photo exhibition after seven years, then I believe I can do more if photo agencies can promote my work. I wish to be invited to cover government functions, both at national and international levels,” he stated.