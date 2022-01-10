From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A 14-year-old boy (name withheld) at weekend narrowly escaped being killed by his father’s friend for ritual purposes .

The teenager whose piercing screams had attracted neighbours who promptly forced open door of the Father’s friend and rescued him .

The incident happened at Ubomiri community, in Mbaitoli Local council. Area of Imo State last Friday.

It was learnt that the 40-year-old suspect from Anambra State, who is now cooling his feet in police cell had called the unsuspecting teenager to his apartment within the neighbourhood for an errand.

It was reliably gathered that on arrival to his abode, the unsuspecting teenager met his assailant who is also his father’s friend in the neighborhood blaring loud music from his home theatre.

One of the witnesses had disclosed that after ushering him into his apartment, he jammed the door and hit him with machete and had wanted to push the 14year-old into an already dug grave in his room at Ubomiri.

The assailant, neighbours said, was also attempting to chop off the boy’s head from his body, a situation that led to stiff resistance and commotion.

The screams from the victim attracted neighbours who forcefully broke down the door and rescued him, before handing the suspected ritualist over to police operatives.

The boy, who was said to have sustained some severe cuts, is receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

Confirming the incident , the Spokesman of the State police command ,Michael Abbattam said that suspect who is already in the police custody is been investigated .

