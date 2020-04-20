Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Task Force on COVID-19 has disclosed that the state is yet to record a positive case.

The task force said about 140 blood samples sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) approved laboratory at Irrua, Edo State between March and April tested negative.

Co-Chairman of the task force and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Inodu Apoku, who disclosed this, yesterday, explained that though over 200,000 persons were tested at the four entry points into the state, 140 blood samples were collected and sent for test and they returned negative.

According to him, the state is working to set up a COVID-19 reference laboratory in the state.

He said over 200,000 persons, who have been screened at the points of entry into the state, have not shown any significant symptoms of concerns as regarding coronavirus.

Apoku said local government task force has also been formed in the eight councils of the state to handle the community mobilisation and enlightenment campaigns in rural and riverine communities.

“Currently, the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital has a ready to use six-bed isolation facility, however, they have earmarked some additional wards that can be converted to isolation facility, if need arises. These additional facilities can accommodate another 100 beds.

“The Federal Medical Centre had also established a 22-bed isolation facility in Yenagoa while the state government has also identified a facility within Bayelsa Medical University to be used as isolation facility, it can accommodate 100 beds.

“We have trained patent medicine vendors and community pharmacists on case finding/surveillance, as well as volunteers in all villages for active search for persons with symptoms of coronavirus he said.