‎From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Over one thousand four hundred (1,400) indigent patients benefited in the one week free medical treatment offered by Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital (IUTH), Okada‎ at the Benin City centre of the hospital.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Godwin Nosa Bazuaye‎, who disclosed this while speaking to journalists yesterday in Benin, said many patients from within and outside the state have continued to besiege the hospital seeking for medical care.

He explained that over 40 surgeries were performed by a team of medical experts free of charge during the medical outreach, adding that hyenia, appendicitis and cartataracts top the the list of cases treated.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC uncovers warehouse of fake drugs in Anambra

“Nurses and doctors attended to patients with various kinds of ailments, ranging from general out patients cases, orthopaedic, ophthalmology, gynaecological and surgery.

“The IUTH free medical exercise is sponsored by the Esama of Benin and Honorary Romanian Consul to Edo and Delta States of Nigeria, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, for the benefit of Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religious background and to compliment the effort of the Edo State Government on health insurance policy”, Prof. Bazuaye said.