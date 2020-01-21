To give back to its alma mater, Methodist Girls High School (MGHS) Yaba, Lagos Old Girl’s Association recently marked the school 140 years anniversary and also kick-started project to rebuild the oldest school building in a state of despair.

It was a one week fun-filled and colourful event. The old girls had a ‘roadshow march’ from the school premises to major roads including Herbert Macaulay and its environs.

Reminiscing their days in MGHS, the old students, all dressed in the school uniform, wore socks, sandals and school cardigan and they recited the school anthem.

On the fifth day of the celebration, Mrs. Sede Oladiji read from Psalm 127 vs 1-5. She admonished the students to always seek the face of God in all their undertakings in life. Oladiji advised they should read the Bible always and pray along with their parents, guardians and their teachers. “ Don’t think that they are old school, they are destiny moulders. Read the bible every day as children of God and also ask the holy spirit to help you understand the bible”.

The Principal of MGHS, Mrs. Yemisi Idowu, was overwhelmed at the turn out of the old girls and was also excited about the plan to rebuild the school oldest structure.

Speaking with The Education Report, she confirmed that the old girls do come around to give back to the school.

“This particular anniversary, I’m so proud of them. The building that was pulled down in April to avoid disaster is the oldest in the school compound. It has classrooms, offices, laboratory. For the past three years, we have not been using it because it is dangerous to the girls. But thankfully the old girls decided to come to our aides”.

Esther Benson, (set 59/64), vice chairman of Board of Governors of MGHS, spoke highly of her alma mater.“I’m happy to be part of this school. This school moulded me up to be the lady I am. All I was taught here I imparted it to my children. When you learn from a great institution, you must learn to give back to build the school so that others would benefit from it.”

Mrs. Ladun Anifonlaja, (76/77set ), an old girl who visited from California, United States, who played the role of Head Girl at the event.

“ The last time I visited this compound was over 40 years ago. I’m very happy to be part of this memorable occasion”.

Mrs. Yomi Afolabi, current President of Methodist Girl’s High School Old Girls Association, said: ‘’All the activities were tailored to lift our alma mater and also to raise funds. The building project is N250 million, so we need the whole world to help us, we want to build a modern facility where the children could access learning in a conducive environment”.