Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has said that in two months, a total of 1,429 Boko Haram insurgents were neutralised, with 116 of their associates arrested.

He said this while briefing correspondents on the activities of the Nigeria Army on security situation in the country after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the army chief, tremendous success has been recorded in the fight against insurgency in the northeast.

Buratai said: “The troops are putting in their best and that has resulted in the tremendous successes we are recording. The fight is still ongoing and over 1,429 of this Boko Haram terrorists have been neutralised and we have arrested over 166 Boko Haram terrorists’ informants, their spies, couriers on logistics and their coordinators in the villages, the towns and even the forest.

“So, this is a tremendous achievement, our intelligence corps along with the Department of State Services and of course our good friends, the civilian Joint Task Force CJTF, have worked very hard to see that this is achieved and I assure you that things will continue to improve as the days go by.”

Buratai, who has been at the front line with his troops in the northeast said he came to brief the president of his experience at the theater of war in the past two months. He said: “I came in from the northeast just a day ago and it behoves on me to brief the President on what transpired there during the two months I stayed there. I have given him details of what the troops are doing and what we have achieved as well as what we intend to achieve in the nearest future.

“So far, so good, even before I came, the President had been getting reports on what is happening in the northeast. So,this brief that I gave him this morning, is further confirmation of what he has been receiving. So far, so good. He is impressed with the performance of the troops in the northeast and the effort put in so far has paid off.

“We will continue to deal with the situation, not only in the northeast but all other parts of the country. Tremendous success has been achieved and we are very happy with what is going on,” he said.

Buratai noted that the morale of the troops in the trenches is very high at the moment and said that their loyalty and commitment are not in doubt. “Surely you will agree with me that the troops’ morale is very high; it is something of trust, something of confidence, and something that will raise the spirit of any officer or soldier when he sees his Chief of Army Staff in the trenches along with him.

“This has raised the morale of the troops and has also made them to put in their best and that is what has resulted in us doing so well and it’s still on going,” he said.

“Surely military operations are carried out with a plan and the overall plan is to rid the whole of the northwest and other emerging threats that are coming up in other parts of the country especially the north central and some areas that hitherto have been quiet. We will continue to tackle any form of insecurity that is emerging in collaboration with all other security agencies and our colleagues in the Navy and the Air force.”