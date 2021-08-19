By Chinelo Obogo

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged the Federal Government to repatriate $143.8 million foreign airlines’ revenue trapped in Nigeria from the sale of tickets, cargo space, and other activities.

IATA, which is the clearing house for over 290 global airlines representing 82 per cent of global traffic, lamented the failure of governments to repatriate nearly $1billion of airlines’ revenues trapped in their countries.

Director-General of IATA, Willie Walsh, urged governments to abide by international agreements and treaty obligations to enable airlines repatriate close to nearly $1 billion in blocked funds from the sale of tickets, cargo space, and others.

“Governments are preventing nearly $1 billion of airline revenues from being repatriated. This contravenes international conventions and could slow the recovery of travel and tourism in affected markets as the airline industry struggles to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

“Airlines will not be able to provide reliable connectivity if they cannot rely on local revenues to support operations. That is why it is critical for all governments to prioritise ensuring that funds can be repatriated efficiently. Now is not the time to score an ‘own goal’ by putting vital air connectivity at risk,” Walsh said.

Approximately $963 million in airline funds are being blocked from repatriation in nearly 20 countries. Four countries: Bangladesh ($146.1 million), Lebanon ($175.5 million), Nigeria ($143.8 million), and Zimbabwe ($142.7 million), account for over 60 per cent of this total, although there has been positive progress in reducing blocked funds in Bangladesh and Zimbabwe of late.

“We encourage governments to work with industry to resolve the issues that are preventing airlines from repatriating funds. This will enable aviation to provide the connectivity needed to sustain jobs and energize economies as they recover from COVID-19,” said Walsh. The over $4 billion in airline revenues blocked in Venezuela has not been resolved successfully. It is not, however, included in IATA’s tracking.