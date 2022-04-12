From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone 5, announced yesterday that no fewer than143 lives were lost in various road traffic crashes (RTCs) across the zone between January and March this year.

The Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), in charge of Edo, Delta, and Anambra states, Mr. Ayodele Kumapayi, who disclosed this said the figure represented a 28.80 percent increase compared with the 111 people killed in road traffic crashes across the zone in the first quarter of last year.

Besides, he said 1,456 people were involved in the crashes within the period under review as against 1,407 people involved within the same period last year, which represented 3.40 percent increase in the number involved in the RTCs in the zone.

“I must say that not less than143 lives were lost in various road traffic crashes (RTCs) across the zone between January and March this year. Also between the same period, 489 people out of those involved in the RTCs were injured, whereas within the same period last year, 464 people were injured. This is a 5.30 per cent increase comparatively.

“However, there was a 3.50 percent decrease in number of road accidents recorded in the zone within the period under review, as 193 RTCs were recorded against the 200 recorded within the same period last year.

“We also had a decrease in serious cases recorded as 79 serious cases were recorded against 122 recorded within the same period in the previous year, and this is a 35.20 percent decrease”, the Zonal Commander added.

Mr. Kumapayi further stated that 63 of the crashes recorded were fatal, and represents a 38.70 percent increase compared with the 49 recorded in the first quarter of 2021 adding that minor cases recorded was 29 which tallied the figure recorded within the same period of last year.

He disclosed that 13,474 traffic offenders were arrested for various traffic offences in the zone within the period under review, compared with the 8,912 offenders recorded in the first quarter of last year.