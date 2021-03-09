From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A total of 143,387 health workers in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa (BAY) states affected by the ongoing insurgency in the region will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase of the vaccination drive, a UNICEF official has said.

UNICEF Immunisation Officer, Maiduguri office, Mohammad Ibrahim, said health workers in the three northeastern states were prioritised, being the most at risk following their interaction with infected persons.

‘As part of Phase 1, Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states are included in the vaccine launch and a total of 143,387 health workers from these states are expected to be vaccinated,’ Ibrahim said in a brief on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise scheduled to commence in the States on Wednesday.

Borno has the highest number of health workers, with 55,255, ahead of Yobe’s 33,997 health personnel scheduled to be vaccinated in the first phase this week.

He said the phase 2 vaccination targets the vaccination of the remaining health workers and those aged 50 years and above, while Phase 3 targets those with co-morbidities (but less than 50 years.

Ibrahim explained that Phase 4 would target the population of people at risk with a high burden of disease.

He said Unicef worked with the Borno State Government to facilitate the training of health workers.

‘Purpose of the training is to improve the capacity of the resource persons in community engagement and demand creations, vaccine management including cold chain and waste management, service delivery and surveillance,’ he explained.