Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The deputy governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi, said no fewer than 144 people have died in the recent flooding that affected Jigawa State. The deputy governor stated this yesterday while receiving the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq ,who paid a courtesy visit to sympathise and offer support to flood victims in the state.

According to Namadi, “the flood is not just a ‘flood’ but an unprecedented disaster that has never been experienced before in the state. “We lost over 144 persons to the flood. 100,000 acres of farmlands were also washed away while hundreds of persons have been driven away from their communities by the flood. Water channels were prepared for the rainy season but still we were overrun by the floods. We appeal to the federal government to assist us in desilting the remaining waterways”.

Namadi, also narrated the situations of the farmers affected in the state and urged the minister to quickly come to their aid adding that most of the farmers borrowed money to buy fertilizers to farm and now everything has been washed away and destroyed.

“We urge you to use your kind office to get fertilizers for the farmers so that they can farm and harvest crops before the dry season”. Namadi said.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq declared that she was in the state to hand over relief and food items to victims of flooding in Jigawa State.